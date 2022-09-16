LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list.

There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance. Schools are also chosen for closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

A second Nevada group also made the list. It was Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

Last year, three schools in the Clark County School District were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. As many as 420 schools can be nominated each year.