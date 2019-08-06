Graduates have reason to celebrate as others prep for classes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than a week before school is back in session, some students and teachers were celebrating the end of classes. Hundreds of individuals earned their diplomas on Tuesday.

Graduates are from area high schools, as well as those who are earning their diplomas through the Clark County School District Adult Education Program.

More that 300 people received their high school diplomas today.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara shook hands with every graduate.

The Adult Education Program serves those who wish to make up high school credits.

We caught up with a few graduates during their very proud moment, who admit: Better late than never.

“Man, hard work and dedication, you know?” said Sergio Rodrigo Gaete-Roig, who graduated from the Adult Education Program. “Hard work and dedication, and just keep grindin’ no matter what obstacles come at you … and just makin’ it happen.”

“It took a long time, a lot of procrastination to be very honest,” said Eduardo Cajabon, who also graduated from the adult ed program. “But as long as it gets done it doesn’t really matter, right?”

A summer session graduate at Centennial High School, Lauren Bailey, said, “It took a lot. I feel really good and accomplished.”

Adult Education serves adults and out-of-school youths 17 and older. More than 45 day and evening locations throughout the county offer an opportunity to officially end school for valley residents.

