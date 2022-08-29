LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The College of Southern Nevada starts its new school year with nearly 4,000 classes this fall semester. It also has three new bachelor’s programs in hospitality.

The culinary program at CSN is nationally ranked as one of the best in the country. The new degree programs are food service operations, culinary arts, tourism, convention and event planning.

“A student can learn their trade here and carry it through from a certificate to an associates degree all the way through to a bachelor’s degree without ever leaving the property,” said Joe Gormley, CSN department chair.

The college also has a unique program called Coyote Closet. It’s a room filled with professional clothes available to students who need professional clothing for a job interview or to start a job. Students can get up to three different pieces of clothing and can visit the closet once a semester.

