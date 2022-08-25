LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National education experts are sharing their experiences and ideas to help improve learning for Clark County School District students.

The Vegas Chamber K-12 and its partner the non-profit Opportunity 180 put together the education symposium which starts Thursday.

Education experts from other cities and states are laying out what they did to improve education from a student-first approach.

Greta Seidman with Opportunity 180 said there is room for improvement in local schools.

“According to the last Nevada report card about 36% of our elementary grade level students are reading at grade level and about 22% are at grade level on math,” she said.

The event is open to the public. It’s at The Orleans Hotel in the French Quarter Room and begins Thursday at 8:30 a.m.