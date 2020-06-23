Coronavirus, budget cuts imperil Nevada’s struggling schools

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP/KLAS) — Nevada teachers and administrators are scrambling to put together reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic and bracing for budget cuts stemming from the subsequent economic fallout.

Both threaten the state’s efforts to rise from the bottom of national education rankings.

The projected $265 million shortfall in education threatens the Las Vegas-area Clark County School District and its recent efforts to improve education quality and equity for its more than 320,000 students.

The leader of the county’s teachers’ union plans to fight cuts and keep teachers out of classrooms unless a safe reopening plan is in place.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara expressed frustration last week saying the district has yet to receive more definitive budget numbers from the state. He said it makes planning for the reopening of schools difficult.

Jara said different models are being reviewed by a reopening committee made up of educators and parents. He did say a reopening plan will be presented to the school board on Thursday, June 25 and then must be approved by the state.