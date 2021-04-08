EDC announcement expected today; festival job openings posted by Live Nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An announcement is expected today on when the Electric Daisy Carnival will happen in Las Vegas.

Live Nation has posted 18 job openings for EDC, another sign that the music festival is preparing for a 2021 event.

The jobs with Insomniac, posted on Wednesday, do not specify dates for the festival.

Roles ranging from warehouse work to hair and makeup artists to “Night Owl Coordinator” are listed in Live Nation’s job search.

In a March 26 statement on Instagram, EDC founder Pasquale Rotella said the decision on dates is expected by April 8. If May dates are not approved, the show could be moved to October.

Rotella said, in a post on Instagram, “We’ve being doing everything we can to make the show happen during these challenging and ever-changing times.”

The show sold out in August when tickets went on sale. Rotella said if the May show doesn’t happen, those tickets will be honored in October or refunded or can be used for the show in 2022.