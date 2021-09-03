Visitors flock to Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend, even as CDC urges people to rethink travel plans amid COVID

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Both on the road and through the skies, folks are flocking to Las Vegas to celebrate Labor Day weekend but the transmission of the coronavirus continues to be a major issue.

There was a steady stream of visitors flying into McCarran International Airport Friday from around the country, despite officials urging people to rethink their travel plans. Travelers say they are ready to have fun, but they have plans to protect themselves.

According to AAA, Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations in the country right now, with hotel bookings in August 2021 outpacing those of August 2019. There is a huge demand, even as COVID-19 concerns continue.

“I’m going to keep my distance,” said Korena Solie, who is visiting Las Vegas from California.

Solie plans to be extra cautious because of the Delta variant. She knows large crowds can be risky, but she says there are only so many steps she can take.



Wearing your mask, protecting yourself, cleaning your hands, it’s all you can do because you never know,” Solie said.

The CDC is recommending those unvaccinated against COVID-19 should not travel this holiday weekend. The agency says even if you are vaccinated, you should weigh the risks. 8 News Now spoke to people at McCarran International Airport Friday night who say they felt fine on their flights to Las Vegas.



“Everybody was wearing their mask. I mean pretty much there were no people trying to not wear them,” said Ruben Flores, who is visiting Las Vegas from California.



As the influx of people into Las Vegas continues throughout the weekend, health officials have one big message: do your part to stop the spread.



“Stay safe, everyone!” Solie said.



Staying safe while in Las Vegas this weekend extends to the roadways.

Zero Fatalities Nevada is urging people to not drive impaired. Instead, you can use Lyft code: RIDESMARTLDW to get $10 off one ride, from Sept. 3 at 6:00 p.m. through Sept. 6 at 6:00 a.m.