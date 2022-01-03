Consumer - Finance

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Vegas NYE
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda
Top Stories
What’s Driving You Crazy? – U-turns in school zones
Video
‘It’s very scary to see the line like this,’ hundreds face several-hour lines at UNLV’s drive-thru test site
Video
Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Knights fall to Jets 5-4 in OT
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Crisp temperatures in Las Vegas continue with overnight low of 28 degrees
Top Stories
New Year’s Eve weather brings windy conditions across Las Vegas valley
Video
Top Stories
Wind could affect the midnight fireworks in Las Vegas
Video
California snowpack holds 160% of normal water levels as December ends
Where’s the rain in Las Vegas? (Plenty of snow in the mountains)
Video
VIDEO: Car narrowly escapes falling tree on interstate
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Knights fall to Jets 5-4 in OT
Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot
Video
Knights meet Jets in Sunday afternoon game at T-Mobile Arena
Season on the line as Raider prep for Colts — and 11 players on COVID list
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
COVID-19 Awareness tips from Cano Health
Video
Top Stories
Stay healthy during the holidays with Centerwell Senior Primary Care
Video
Top Stories
Holiday Gift Guide at The Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian
Video
Champagne Celebration with Valley Cheese & Wine
Video
Comedian Michael Yo talks New Years Special on Channel 8 and More
Video
A place of help and hope all year round
Video
Community
GR8 Toy Drive 2021
JOB BOARD
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
8 Points of Community Pride
Hospice Heroes
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Calendar
Contests
12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore
Remarkable Women Nomination Form
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Consumer - Finance
'It’s craziness': Soaring used car prices frustrate buyers
Don't Miss
I-Team: River of treated sewage suddenly appears in park
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s former assistant reaches settlement with entrepreneur's estate
Video
I-Team: Police find missing man's head, body parts in coolers in suspected murderer's truck
Video
I-Team: Police find severed head while arresting man on unrelated charges
Video
I-Team: Woman kills boyfriend after he points shotgun at 1-year-old while 'playing' game
I-Team: Former CNN producer paid off family member in sex case involving Nevada woman, child
I-Team: Metro lieutenant recalls record-setting standoff involving 4-year-old
Video