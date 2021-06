LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guac lovers listen up.

Chipotle is preparing for a seasonal avocado decline. That means prices on their popular side dish could be going up.

Avocado suppliers are projecting a smaller harvest this year, and fewer fruits means higher prices. But that does not mean there will not be enough to go around.

You just may notice a slight price hike next time you want a side of avocado at your favorite restaurant or if you are buying them at the grocery store.