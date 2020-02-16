Early voting draws long lines at Coronado High School, other parts of Las Vegas valley

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — All eyes are on the state of Nevada because the Democratic caucus is now underway. Early voting kicked off Saturday across the state and the Las Vegas valley and the lines at a lot of locations have been long causing a few hours of wait time.

People in line at Coronado High School in Henderson told 8 News NOW they had been waiting for 3-5 hours. According to Nevada Democrats, the lines are not due to a technical issue. It’s all because of very high voter turn out.

One woman 8 News NOW spoke with said she’s been waiting for more than two hours, but she says it’s worth it.

“It’s still better than sitting through a caucus where things tend to be disorganized,” said Ruth Mussoff, waiting in line to vote at Coronado High School. “I wanted to just get in here with my husband and get the vote done and over with.”

According to Mussoff, when she arrived there were only a few staff members here. Once the lines got longer she says they brought in more people to help.

8 News NOW also learned about long lines at Sahara West Library.

8 News NOW reached out to Nevada Democrats to get a little more information on how many people showed up, and whether or not this turnout will affect staffing the rest of the weekend. But we’re still waiting to hear back.