Dunkin-Donuts launching Beyond Meat sandwich

Dunkin’ Donuts is introducing a meat-less sandwich nationwide. The donut chain says it will start selling its plant-based ‘Beyond Meat’ breakfast sandwich in November.

Dunkin’ first introduced a breakfast sandwich featuring meatless sausage in New York city this July.

CEO Dave Hoffman said sales of the sandwich were more than twice as high as expected. Dunkin’ Donuts has also been experimenting with new breakfast items like breakfast bowls and healthier sandwiches

More than 9,000 Dunkin’ locations will start serving the new sandwich starting Nov. 6.

