LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first memorable implosion of the Nineties happened in late Oct. 1993, when the Dunes Hotel was brought down to make way for what was billed as the most expensive hotel in the world — the Bellagio.

The implosion drew national attention. It was made to look as if the pirate ships at Treasure Island fired on the old hotel to set off the blast.

CHECK OUT OTHER LAS VEGAS IMPLOSIONS