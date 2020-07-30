DUI Strike Team reaches milestone with 2,000 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The DUI Strike Team, which was formed a few years ago, made a milestone late Wednesday night.
They made their 2,000th arrest.
The team is a joint union between Nevada Highway Patrol and Metro Police who have been working to keep local roads safe.
Last year, when the team reached 1,000 arrests, the spokesperson for Nevada’s Department of Public Safety said the makes about 100 arrests a month.
“One of the things that we really want to get to the community; ‘it’s not just happening on the Strip or in the Resort Corridor,” Bennett said. “These are happening in their neighborhoods, and this team is having a valley wide impact.”