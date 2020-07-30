DUI Strike Team reaches milestone with 2,000 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The DUI Strike Team, which was formed a few years ago, made a milestone late Wednesday night.

They made their 2,000th arrest.

🚨2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ arrests!🚨THANK YOU to the #DUIStrikeTeam for all of the hard work they have put into keeping our roads safe and sober! 100+ mph, lack of seatbelt, and felon in possession of a firearm. #OneLessGun pic.twitter.com/HCY2lCs35M — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) July 30, 2020

The team is a joint union between Nevada Highway Patrol and Metro Police who have been working to keep local roads safe.

Photo credit: @DriveSafeNV – Zero Fatalities

Last year, when the team reached 1,000 arrests, the spokesperson for Nevada’s Department of Public Safety said the makes about 100 arrests a month.

“One of the things that we really want to get to the community; ‘it’s not just happening on the Strip or in the Resort Corridor,” Bennett said. “These are happening in their neighborhoods, and this team is having a valley wide impact.”