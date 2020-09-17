DUI driver in wrong-way crash tested 3 times legal limit

LAS VEGAS — Authorities say a 32-year-old man arrested after a deadly wrong-way crash on a Las Vegas-area freeway had a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit.
Benjamin Ames appeared Tuesday before a judge in Henderson, where he wasn’t asked to enter a plea.
Prosecutors say the Hummer that Ames was driving was going about 100 mph when it slammed head-on into a Nissan Sentra little before 2 a.m. last Friday on U.S. 95 near Russell Road.
The driver of the Sentra, 58-year-old Susan Teves of Las Vegas died in the crash.