DUI driver in wrong-way crash tested 3 times legal limit

LAS VEGAS — Authorities say a 32-year-old man arrested after a deadly wrong-way crash on a Las Vegas-area freeway had a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit.

Benjamin Ames appeared Tuesday before a judge in Henderson, where he wasn’t asked to enter a plea.

This mug shot is from Feb. 23, 2020, unrelated to this incident. Metro does not have the current booking photo available.

Prosecutors say the Hummer that Ames was driving was going about 100 mph when it slammed head-on into a Nissan Sentra little before 2 a.m. last Friday on U.S. 95 near Russell Road.

The driver of the Sentra, 58-year-old Susan Teves of Las Vegas died in the crash.