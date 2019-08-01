DRONE VIDEO: Flash floods sweep through neighborhood at Fort Apache and Gomer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bird’s eye view: That’s what the KLAS-TV drone was able to capture of the flash flooding that swept through a southwest valley neighborhood. Authorities say drain water from storms breached a barrier along Fort Apache and Gomer.

More than an inch of rain fell during the Wednesday showers. There’s the Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin and a wash in that area, but it was a broken berm that allowed water to get through to the neighborhood.

Crews have since been able to fix it, but not before the neighborhood experienced flooding of up to 2-feet-deep.

Reports that the basin failed are false, according to the Southern Nevada Regional Flood Control District. The top of the dam is at 39 feet.

Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin located near Fort Apache and Gomer.

The Southern Nevada Regional Flood Control District is keeping an eye on the area around the Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin.