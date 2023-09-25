LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver faces several charges following a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 63-year-old man dead.

Alexis Pineda, 25, was speeding, ran a stop sign, and crashed a stolen pickup truck into a Dodge Challenger killing the the passenger in that vehicle, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

According to Clark County Detention records, Pineda is facing charges including DUI resulting in death, possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and leaving the scene of a crash.

The crash happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. at W. Laredo Street and S. Torrey Pines Drive.

Following the crash, police said, Pineda and two of his three passengers fled the scene on foot but were taken into custody a short time later. One of Pineda’s passengers suffered serious injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the Massachusetts man killed in the crash.

Pineda is due to make a court appearance Monday afternoon.