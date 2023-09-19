LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 67-year-old man jaywalking was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police who are investigating the crash.

The crash was reported around 1:07 a.m. on Twain Avenue east of Jones Boulevard. Police said the man, whose identity will be released by the Clark County coroner, was crossing Twain, outside of a crosswalk, when he was struck and killed.

The driver, identified by police as 33-year-old Isaac Aragonez, was in a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Twain when he struck the man. Police said Aragonez remained at the scene of the crash but showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The man’s death is the 101st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.