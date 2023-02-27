LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam Farias, 37, was sentenced to two to five years in prison Monday for the death of Bailey Smith, 24, in a 2022 Las Vegas hit-and-run crash.

“Bailey wasn’t just a case number, Bailey was a human being,” Kelli Norton, Smith’s mother, said. “He was a great kid.”

Smith’s family packed into the courtroom Monday as the sentence was handed down. He was riding his motorcycle on Flamingo and Sandhill in Sept. 2022 when he was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that struck Smith did not stop.

“It seemed like you knew you were involved in an accident,” Judge Michael Villani told Farias. “It’s our duty to stop and render aid.”

Smith died days after the crash.

During this time, an anonymous tip came into Crime Stoppers of Nevada saying that Farias had been overheard at a gas station discussing the crash in detail with another person. Farias, for his part, was apologetic.

Photo from the sentencing of Adam Farias for a 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed Baley Smith in Las Vegas (Photo: KLAS)

“I was scared,” Farias said. “I just didn’t know what was going on. I just reacted.”

“I don’t wish mercy on his soul because he doesn’t have one,” Smith’s mother said.

Although she says the sentence doesn’t ease her pain, Smith’s mother says it helps to know Farias was caught thanks to the Crime Stoppers tip. Officials from the organization say a tip is never too big nor too small.

“Closure is very important to families, and we helped bring that to them,” Richard Galvin with Crime Stoppers of Nevada said.

Anyone with information can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 and might be eligible for a cash reward.