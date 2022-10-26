LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard causing that intersection to be closed most of the overnight hours.

The eastbound lanes of Flamingo reopened around 6:30 a.m. and the rest of the intersection reopened within the following hour.

The crash, which was reported around 1:48 a.m, involved a Mazda MX5 and a Toyota Avalon. Vegas Metropolitan police, the 57-year-old driver of the Mazda was traveling east on Flamingo and made a left turn on a red light causing a collision with the Toyota which was traveling west on Flamingo. The driver of the Mazda died at the scene of the crash.

Police said the 27-year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene of the crash and didn’t show any signs of impairment.

The coroner will release the name of the deceased driver.

This is the 120th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.