Driver ejected, killed in northwest neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One driver was killed and another injured in a late-night crash in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood.

Metro Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Alexander & Cimarron just after 11 p.m. The driver of one vehicle was ejected and died at the scene, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Alexander & Cimarron was closed for several hours during the police investigation.