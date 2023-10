LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is dead after being ejected from a vehicle in an early morning crash Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at Harmon and Polaris avenues around 2:44 a.m.

Police said speeding appears to be a factor in the crash. The driver was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a wall/barrier.

Westbound Harmon is closed between Valley View Boulevard and Polaris.