CCSD traffic officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI who was speeding over twice the legal limit, CCSDPD said. (CCSDPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District traffic officers arrested a suspected DUI driver who was speeding while driving at over twice the legal blood alcohol limit, CCSDPD said.

The driver was seen speeding, failing to maintain his lane, and “nearly causing several collisions” on I-15 Tuesday night, according to police.

CCSD traffic officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI who was speeding over twice the legal limit, CCSDPD said. (CCSDPD)

The suspect, who was not identified, told officers he drank “some vodka” before failing every field sobriety test and being taken into custody, police said.

Officers also found a bottle of vodka in the driver’s vehicle, they said.

“Call on a friend, family member, taxi, bus, or rideshare. There are too many good options to make a poor decision,” CCSDPD said in a Facebook post.