DRIVER ALERT: Overnight ‘Centennial Bowl’ ramp closure scheduled July 15 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the northeast connector from northbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway from 9 p.m. on July 15, until 5 a.m. on July 16, in northwest Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

The temporary closure is needed for safely placing concrete barrier railing as part of the $73 million next phases of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019.

Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project calls for building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting the eastbound 215 Beltway to U.S. Highway 95 southbound and U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway westbound.

Construction is scheduled to finish by year’s end.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.