LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Boulder City police arrested a drunk driver speeding through a school zone.

According to the Boulder City Police Department, the driver was speeding through the school zone with an expired registration, prompting officers to pull the driver over.

The driver then failed a field sobriety test and police said a preliminary breath test revealed the driver was three times over the legal limit.

In a Facebook post, Boulder city police wrote: “f you feel the need to drink alcohol, please do so safely. Drinking and driving is not doing it safely. Drinking and driving through the school zone is even less safe. Also, please make arrangements for your children to get home safely if you are intoxicated.”