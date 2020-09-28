Drive-thru flu shot clinic available to the community Friday

WASHINGTON, DC-SEPTEMBER 02: Pharmacist Jeslie Cuaresma administers a flu vaccine to Linwood Taylor in Washington, D.C. on September 02, 2010. Linwood Taylor registered online to get his flu shot. Flu vaccinations are offered by pharmacies in advance of the flu season. Photo by Marvin Joseph /The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local health organizations are partnering to make getting a flu shot easy for community members.

There will be a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Friday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, San Martín Campus.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say that reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever.

The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October, but getting vaccinated anytime during the flu season can help protect individuals.

Organizers of the Immunize Nevada event ask those participating to bring their health insurance card and wear short sleeves or loose clothing. Flu vaccines have $0 cost under most plans.

Click HERE to pre-register by Thursday, October 1.

The best way to enter the event is from Cimarron Road. There will be posted directions for the flu shot event.