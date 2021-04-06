Drive-thru clinic at NLV City Hall set for Saturday with Johnson & Johnson shots

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas is setting up a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 10, at North Las Vegas City Hall.

Drive-Thru Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend at North Las Vegas City Hall. Limited drive-up spots available – appointments are highly encouraged. https://t.co/btWuyTYWmC or 1-800-401-0946. #BackToLifeSNV #EstaEnTusManos #VAXNL pic.twitter.com/a5w4KvcR5K — City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) April 5, 2021

A limited number of spots are available, and appointments are strongly encouraged, according to a North Las Vegas tweet. Clinic hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make an appointment at http://vaxnlv.com

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used at the clinic.

A limited number of Walmart gift cards will be provided for people that are vaccinated at the clinic, according to organizers.

The clinic is a cooperative effort of North Las Vegas, Clark County as part of the Back to Life campaign.