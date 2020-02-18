Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée murdered; ‘The Price is Right’ on brief hiatus

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 25: Host Drew Carey speaks during a segment of “The Price Is Right” at CBS Television City on March 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — Popular game show ‘The Price is Right’ is on a brief hiatus after the murder of host Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée, sources tell TMZ. According to the outlet, Dr. Amie Harwick was killed when her ex-boyfriend allegedly assaulted her, causing her to fall from a third-story balcony.

The incident occurred in the Hollywood Hills, and TMZ says police arrested Gareth Pursehouse for the alleged murder.

After calling for help, Harwick’s roommate met officers in front of the building the lived in and told them she was being assaulted in the home, the Associated Press reported. Police found her suffering “grave injuries” after the apparent fall. She later died at a nearby hospital.

In a statement to TMZ, Carey expressed his heartbreak:

Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation. Drew Carey

According to TMZ, ‘The Price is Right’ will not tape this week. Audience members received an email about the situation Monday morning saying they can reschedule, and tickets are free. The email reads in part:

‘We sincerely apologize, but we were just notified that the tapings on Tuesday, February 18, and Wednesday, February 19, have been canceled. We are extremely sorry and invite you to reschedule for a taping next week or in March.’

Carey and Harwick were engaged in 2018 but went their separate ways later.