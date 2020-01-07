DRAMATIC: Police chase ends wreck

There was a dramatic end to a police chase in Florida last week. Troopers performed a pit maneuver to stop a stolen car on the Florida turnpike.

Chopper video from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office looks like something out of movie, complete with a dramatic ending when the pickup truck flips end over end. The driver of the truck eventually climbed out of the shattered sunroof with minor injuries and was arrested.

During the chase, the driver sped, drove on the wrong side of the road and on the shoulder.