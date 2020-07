LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The coronavirus pandemic has led to massive unemployment. The unemployment rate in Las Vegas for the month of June was 18% and many families are in need of help to put food on the table.

That need has led to an increase in the number of new applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits. As a result, the agency that deals with the federal SNAP program has had to make some changes to keep up with the demand.