Dozens of hard seltzers could get the boot under Utah law

A can of Coors Seltzer Mango, center, is shown with Vizzy Blueberry Pomegranate, left, and Vizzy Pineapple Mango, in front of the Utah State Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A bill advancing at the Utah Legislature would remove nearly half of popular hard seltzer products from the shelves of grocery and convenience stores. At issue is a unique-to-Utah dustup over flavorings with trace amounts of alcohol. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The latest update to Utah’s famously restrictive liquor laws could remove up to half of increasingly popular hard seltzers from grocery store shelves in the state where most lawmakers are members of the alcohol-eschewing Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

At issue are flavorings that contain trace amounts of ethyl alcohol, making them technically verboten to sell in places like grocery and convenience stores.

A proposal that advanced at the state Legislature Wednesday would pull from grocery store shelves up to 39 of the 80 approved types of hard seltzers, including some made by well-known brands like Truly, Coors and Bud Light.