‘PLAYcation’ campaign encourages locals to plan downtown Las Vegas day-trip vacations

Campaign features special offers from more than 20 businesses with suggested itineraries for “Playcationers”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Downtown Vegas Alliance (DVA) and DTP Companies are partnering to support small businesses while giving locals options to enjoy Downtown Las Vegas in fun and safe ways.

The “PLAYcation,” campaign launches today and features special offers and discounts from more than 20 businesses listed on the Explore DTLV app to draw locals to the heart of the city for day-trip vacations that may be completed in a few hours.

DVA is a member-driven nonprofit business organization, and DTP Companies, formerly known as the Downtown Project, is a $350 million investment dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas.

The PLAYcation campaign is scheduled to run from September 25 through December 15.

Participating businesses include 12 restaurants and bars, four retail outlets, three museums, three casino resorts and more.

For easy transportation while “playcationing,” rideshare service, Lyft, is offering $25 in ride credits for the first 250 playcationers, and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is offering 50 percent off 24-hour passes to the first 100 playcationers for its RTC Bike Share program, which has multiple stations in the downtown area.

“We created this campaign for all of us Southern Nevadans who have been at home for months and are ready for a fun and safe break,” said Carolyn Wheeler, executive director of the Downtown Vegas Alliance.

“The owners and operators of the 20-plus participating businesses are also our Las Vegas neighbors, and they can’t wait to welcome their fellow locals as part of this initiative. To make things easy, we put together suggested itineraries around certain themes and lifestyles, so it as simple as downloading the app, picking an itinerary and you’re off,” added Wheeler.

There are a variety of suggested PLAYcation itineraries full of special offers on the campaign website, Playcation.vegas, and through DTP Companies’ Explore DTLV app, including:

Running with the Rat Pack – Go back in time at the Mob Museum (25% off adult GA ticket and free souvenir hand sanitizer); refuel at Triple George Grill (spend $100 get $25 off); and head to the El Cortez’s Parlour Bar for a night cap (buy one cocktail, get one free).

Family Fun – Grab the kids and head to Evel Pie ($6 cheesy rider slice & Tenaya Creek Evel Ale); get in a round of mini golf at The Downtowner (buy a round of mini golf and get a round free); catch a Lyft ($25 ride credit) to the Discovery Children’s Museum (buy one regular admission, receive another for half off); and finish it off with frozen treats and snacks for the family at Flippin’ Good (one free 16 oz beer with the purchase of a meal).

Hashtag Tour – Start with some cool DTLV merchandise at Container Park (20% off available to be redeemed in-person at DTLV Merch storefront only); grab a Lyft or RTC Bike Share and snap selfies at the Life is Beautiful sign, The Golden Goose, and The Fremont Street Experience; and then head to Smashed Pig for a bite to eat (free drink with $10 food purchase).

To receive the discounts, playcationers simply show the offer on the Explore DTLV app at the participating business and mention the code #DTLVPLAY.

Explore DTLV is a mobile loyalty rewards program that allows DTLV loyalists and tourists alike to earn points and rewards for every dollar spent at in-app local businesses, bars, and restaurants. Explore DTLV is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play for iOS or Android devices.

For the duration of the promotion, participants also have the opportunity to enter to win weekly prizes via a social media contest, culminating with a mid-week stay at the Real World Suite at the Gold Spike as the grand prize awarded in December. Details, including how to enter and the contest rules may be found at playcation.com.

For all playcationers, the Downtown Vegas Alliance and DTP Companies remind everyone to mask up, wash hands, socially distance and follow the COVID-19 guidelines and procedures at each establishment.