‘Downtown Loop’ shuttle returning to service on Wednesday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas will relaunch “The Downtown Loop” on Wednesday, providing free shuttle service and adding some new stops.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and the capacity of each shuttle has been reduced, according to city officials.

The Loop will run Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 3-10 p.m.

Circa, The Strat, Symphony Park and City Hall have been added to The Loop’s regular stops.

Find a downloadable version of The Loop’s route here.

An additional shuttle bus has been put into service, bringing the total number of buses to three.

“As we welcome everyone back to Las Vegas, we want to make sure that there is a quick, free and convenient way to visit all of our amazing attractions,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “We will be following safety guidelines, including social distancing, on the shuttles, and we invite everyone to take a ride on the Downtown Loop.”

The Downtown Loop launched in 2017 and is a partnership between the city of Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Keolis Transit.