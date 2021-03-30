Welcome to Restaurant Row! New signage promotes Carson Avenue restaurants and other downtown Las Vegas districts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of the City of Las Vegas’ efforts to promote various city districts for its Downtown Master Plan, new banners and signage now adorn the light poles on Carson Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and 7th Street.

Its goal is to highlight the many restaurants now collectively known as “Restaurant Row,” which is along the stretch of road in the Fremont East District.

Liam Dwyer, the award-winning 7th & Carson Kitchen and Bar owner, said this plan goes back to three years ago when his restaurant first opened its doors.

“We came up with the platform back then, so I went around and met with all the other restaurants in the neighborhood,” Dwyer said. “We’re all part of the downtown community, and I said let’s all try to get together and work together to bring more people downtown from locals in Summerlin and Henderson, and also tourists from the Strip.”

Dwyer said everyone agreed, and the idea was presented to Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who ‘loved it,’ so it was brought before the Las Vegas City Council, where it was approved.

The banners and signage along Carson are part of a larger downtown development plan called the Downtown Master Plan: Vision 2045. Several downtown “districts” were established as part of the plan’s drafting in 2016 and will receive similar promotional signage to encourage visitors to the area.

The districts include Resort & Casino, Civic & Business, 18b Arts District, Gateway, Symphony Park, Market, Cashman, the Historic Westside, and the Las Vegas Medical District.

Restaurant Row is part of the larger Fremont East District and includes 7th & Carson, Bocho, Donut Bar, Carson Kitchen, Downtown Terrace, VegeNation, Juice Stars, EAT, and Madero Street Tacos. Dwyer said his restaurant and others are coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than they were when they went in.

“The community is growing rapidly in this part of town, thank god,” he said. “This little community is ready. We have so many restaurants with different offerings on this street, and I think it’s a great opportunity for people who have been cooped up in their houses for so long to get out and come downtown [to] enjoy these restaurants, enjoy the free parking at 7th and Carson, and just enjoy the downtown community in general.”