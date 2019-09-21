WATCH: Life Is Beautiful offers FREE live stream of music festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: Atmosphere during the 2019 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Fremont Stage – Day 1 on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life Is Beautiful: No, it’s not just a saying; it’s also a hugely popular music festival that takes place in Las Vegas every year during the month of September.

The three-day music festival in Downtown Las Vegas happening September 20 -22, is featuring some of music’s hottest right now, from Billie Eilish, the Black Keys, Chance The Rapper, Zedd, Black Keys, Janelle Monae, Post Malone and so many more.

Go here to view the full Life Is Beautiful Lineup

But there’s some big news this year for people who wish they could attend, but weren’t able to make it: LiveXLive will be live streaming Life is Beautiful in its entirety all weekend long.

Everyone can watch FOR FREE at LiveXLive’s Life is Beautiful website.

LiveXLive will also be streaming the iHeart Radio festival this weekend as well, broadcasting Las Vegas to millions of homes worldwide.