Stairs finally replaced at downtown Las Vegas apartment building, but they still can’t be used

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The apartment complex that was once missing stairs now has stairs once again, but they can not be used. On Feb. 14, the stairs were knocked off the building on Washington near Bruce when a car crashed into them.

Tenants were using a ladder and a chain to get up and down, and then eventually residents had to move out. The City of Las Vegas sent out an inspector Tuesday, and 8 News Now found out the stairs are not up to code.

The contractor will have to fix the areas that were not up to code, including guardrails that weren’t installed correctly. Inspectors will return once changes are made.