New apartment complex, ‘shareDOWNTOWN, is coming to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans for a new apartment complex that will be going up in downtown Las Vegas will be revealed next week. ‘shareDOWNTOWN’ will be built at Casino Center Drive and Colorado.

The apartment complex will house more than 60-one bedroom units on a total of three floors. ‘shareDowntown is the first of a series of apartments where people can work and live that are being planned in the downtown area.

“This area has a diverse group of restaurants and bars, and this will be the first larger project — the largest project in the area,” said Sam Cherry, the owner of Cherry Developments. “It will be a place where people who work in the bar, work in the restaurants, the hair salon, the galleries can actually live. They can walk to work. It will be — it will help move the needle significantly in the neighborhood.”

Construction of ‘shareDOWNTOWN’ is expected to be completed in May of 2020. An official unveiling of the complex is set for next Tuesday.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be in attendance alongside local community members for the big event.