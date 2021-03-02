Downtown Container Park’s ‘Yoga in the Park’ series starts March 7

LAS VEGAS, NV JANUARY 14, 2017-The Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas, Nev., Saturday, January 14, 2017. (Jason Ogulnik/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Namaste, yogis! Downtown Container Park is looking to attract your downward dog attention to its Yoga in the Park series.

Starting Saturday, March 7, the open-air shopping center & entertainment venue will host its Ashtanga-style Yoga on ‘The Lawn’ every Saturday and Sunday. All of the yoga peace and fun starts at 10 a.m.

Yogis of all ages and skill levels are invited to an Ashtanga-style yoga session lead by certified yoga practitioner Rayce Rayos! The purpose driven class will lead attendees through a series of poses and breathwork accompanied by classical music, encouraging guests to embrace ultimate relaxation.

Each class is limited to 30 guests to allow for social distancing, and masks must be worn the entire time. Tickets to Downtown Container Park’s ‘Yoga in the Park’ events are $9 and can be purchased through the Eventbrite beforehand.

Each guest’s ID will be checked upon entry and must match the name used to register.