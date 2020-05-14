Downtown Container Park reopens Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular Downtown Container Park reopens for business Thursday. The open-air food and retail complex, located at Fremont and Seventh streets has been closed for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s opening at 11 a.m. under Phase 1 of Governor Sisolak’s reopening plan. However, not all of the businesses will reopen.

One that is reopening is Jojo’s Jerky. Workers spent Wednesday restocking shelves in preparation for customers.

All employees at the complex are required to wear masks and shoppers are encouraged to do the same. There are new hand sanitizer dispensers across the area and signs reminding people to practice social distancing.

Many of the chairs, benches, and tables have been removed or rearranged to allow groups to sit farther apart.

Some of the things that make the container park unique will have to stay closed, for now. That includes the live entertainment stage, tree house play area, and the play blocks. Also, the preying mantis will not be breathing fire.