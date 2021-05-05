City of Las Vegas proposes incentives to bring more craft breweries to Brewery Row

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Between Cinco de Mayo and fewer restrictions on businesses, there are signs of change in the valley, especially in downtown Las Vegas.

In an effort to attract even more people, the city is proposing an incentive package to bring in more craft breweries to Brewery Row.

“There’s so many new businesses down here right now, particularly restaurants, and this whole arts area has just totally picked up tremendously,” a passerby by the name of Frank said.

There are also new signs of life in the Las Vegas Arts District, as businesses welcome back even more customers ahead of what’s expected to be a busy night.

“It’s absolutely beautiful now, especially on days like this,” Frank says. “You’ve got Cinco De Mayo, later this afternoon [so] you’ll have people out partying and having a good time.”

“Hopefully, it’s going to be something crazy tonight, just responsibly crazy,” Alexander Yang said.

This marks the first popular holiday since capacity restrictions were raised to 80%, and social distancing was reduced to 3-feet.

“It’s a little more at ease that things are going to come back to normal in some form,” Yang said. “It looks like everything is picking up.”

With vaccination rates climbing, the city of Las Vegas is getting a chance to look ahead at the future of the Downtown Art’s District.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, a bill was introduced to temporarily waive certain alcoholic beverage license fees for businesses located within the recently-established Las Vegas Brewery Row.

Wyndee Forrest, the owner of Craft Haus Brewery and the president of Nevada Craft Brewers Association, thinks it’s a great idea.

“We’re becoming more vaccinated, and travel is opening back up; we’re really poised to see an uptick in beer tourism,” Forrest said. I think the establishment of Las Vegas Brewery Row will really support that and bring the recognition that Southern Nevada is so deserving of.”

The incentive package will be discussed later this month at the Las Vegas City Council meeting scheduled for May 19.