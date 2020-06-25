2 El Cortez Hotel & Casino employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The El Cortez Hotel & Casino confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19. According to officials with the establishment, two back-of-house employees tested positive for the virus and immediately informed their superiors upon confirmation. A back-of-house employee is a an employee who does not have any contact with the public.
The El Cortez says although neither employee is public-facing and maintains zero contact with guests, the property has, in an abundance of caution, implemented a predefined action plan that was created in the event of a suspected or actual employee COVID-19 case. That plan includes mandatory viral testing for potentially impacted employees and, where appropriate, a two-week self-quarantine from the property until cleared to return.
“As part of our strict health and safety standards, and in alignment with the governor, city ordinance and Southern Nevada Health District, we also continue to implement strict safety & hygiene measures, including an extensive deep cleaning and disinfectant of the entire property. That includes hotel rooms, restrooms, floors, chairs, slot machines, tables, walls, carpets, restaurants, bars, employee designated spaces and all equipment.
As always, the wellness of our guests and employees is paramount, and we will continue to keep their safety top of mind as we navigate the evolving pandemic. We encourage any guest and/or staff member to reach out if they have any questions or concerns. For more information, please contact elcortez@wearebreadandbutter.com.”