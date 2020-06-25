2 El Cortez Hotel & Casino employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 22: An exterior view shows The El Cortez Hotel & Casino in the Fremont East Entertainment District closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Friday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state until April 16 to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The El Cortez Hotel & Casino confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19. According to officials with the establishment, two back-of-house employees tested positive for the virus and immediately informed their superiors upon confirmation. A back-of-house employee is a an employee who does not have any contact with the public.

The El Cortez says although neither employee is public-facing and maintains zero contact with guests, the property has, in an abundance of caution, implemented a predefined action plan that was created in the event of a suspected or actual employee COVID-19 case. That plan includes mandatory viral testing for potentially impacted employees and, where appropriate, a two-week self-quarantine from the property until cleared to return.