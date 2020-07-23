Downtown Las Vegas to offer two touchless, convenient ways to park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is offering two new parking amenities as downtown Las Vegas safely reopens for business. Beginning Friday, July 24, visitors to downtown will be able to have a touchless parking experience.

A new mobile payment app, Flowbird, will have a QR code posted on meters and at parking lots to allow visitors the option of not having to touch to pay for parking. Drivers can instead make a payment at any parking meter or make a reservation for any of the city’s parking garages in advance.

For those who don’t wish to download an app, every meter and parking garage is equipped with a QR code and an NFC tag which allows anyone to pay for parking with GooglePay or ApplePay.

Just scan the QR code posted on the parking meter or tap the phone to open the mobile website. Select the amount of time to park and double click to pay.

In addition, the city is installing 100 touchscreen meter upgrades in the busier areas of town. These touchscreen meters are easy to use and the screen is large and readily visible in all light levels.