Downtown Las Vegas celebrates reopening with live music, party atmosphere

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in almost 450 days, there are no government-mandated rules for Southern Nevada. That means in most cases, no masks and no social distancing.

Clark County’s coronavirus restrictions officially expired at midnight. That means no more caps on capacity, no more social distancing and no more masks required unless individual businesses chose to continue the practice.

There was a big celebration on Fremont Street led by a video message from Mayor Carolyn Goodman and a special display on the Viva Vision canopy that showed a countdown clock to the full reopening.

“It’s great. It’s an American summer following the pandemic. Everyone deserves to get out, including businesses,” said David Charles, who is visiting from California.

Live bands took to the stage for the first time in over a year in front of a video board with the message “Downtown Rocks Again.”

Local performer Zowie Bowie rocked the crowd.

While most visitors were ready to party some would still like certain restrictions.

“I guess at how packed it is normally, that it is not going to make much of a difference here. So, I guess I would still implement people wearing masks. That’s the biggest thing,” said Endy Pineda, who is visiting from California.

Individual businesses can still ask people to wear a mask or socially distance, if they choose. However, nearly all of Fremont Street and the Las Vegas Strip businesses have opted to drop those requirements.

The removement of the restrictions all hinges on the COVID-19 numbers staying low. If there is are spikes, the governor or Clark County could step in to reinstate emergency orders.