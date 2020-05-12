Downtown Container Park to reopen Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Downtown Container Park announced it will reopen on Thursday, May 14 with daily hours of operation set from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During Phase 1 reopening some businesses or services may not be open, including the Mantis, Playground and live entertainment.

Property health and sanitation program Phase 1 reopening guidelines are as follows:

The Guest Experience

Until further notice, curbside Pickup will be available for guests who do not wish to have an in-store experience, based on tenant discretion. Guests should coordinate that with each tenant for pick up.

No more than four guests will be permitted in elevators at one time.

Common area seating and tables have been reduced and some roof top deck areas are closed to minimize the amount of cleaning and sanitation that is required under these reduced levels. All seating adjustments were done to allow for and encourage social distancing.

Additionally, Container Park hours have been adjusted to reduced hours.

Other aspects to the Park, including but not limited to Live Entertainment, Stage Performances, Play Area, including the treehouse and play blocks, Pixel Room, and Mantis may not be active as they begin to reopen Container Park.

Some tenants are not able to reopen at this time due to the State of Nevada Governor’s orders. Other businesses are opening in later phases.

Retail Spaces

In coordination with retail partners and tenants, guest occupancy limits will be enforced to allow for and encourage appropriate social distancing.

The Downtown Container Park encourages tenants to follow all disinfection and cleaning guidelines provided by Southern Nevada Health District.

They also expect all tenants to follow guidelines provided by the Governor’s Office, which include strict social distancing guidelines and the use of PPE.

The following has been implemented at Downtown Container Park’s moving forward:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Appropriate PPE will be worn by all Container Park employees based upon their role and responsibilities and in adherence to government regulations and guidance. When required, training on how to properly use and dispose of PPE will be provided. Every employee will be provided a face covering and required to wear that face-covering when interacting with others or when in the common area. Gloves will be provided for employees whose responsibilities require them. It is each tenant’s responsibility to provide relevant PPE to their teams. Guests are asked to wear face coverings while on the property, but it isn’t required.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed in high contact locations and the main office for employees to use. Sanitizer isn’t intended to replace hand washing, it is to supplement hand washing when a team member isn’t able to access a station to wash their hands. When possible, hand washing is always the preferred method with hot water and soap to mechanically remove any germs and bacteria.

Signage

Health and hygiene reminders, including handwashing reminders, will be placed throughout the property. Signage, with appropriate training and hygiene reminders, will be posted in break rooms accessed by Container Park employees. Such signage may include reminders about the proper way to wear, handle, and dispose of face coverings and gloves; proper handwashing, coughing, and sneezing techniques; and a reminder to avoid touching your face.

Social Distancing

Guests will be advised to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from others while standing in lines, using elevators, or moving around the property. Common area tables and seating will be arranged to permit and encourage social distancing. Employees will be reminded not to touch their faces and to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from guests, tenants, vendors, and other employees whenever possible. Container Park will comply with local or state-mandated occupancy limits.

Employee, Vendor, Tenant, and Guest Health Concerns

Employees have been given instructions on how to respond to and report incidents where someone on the property could reasonably have been exposed to someone who is presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. If employees begin to exhibit any of the symptoms of COVID-19 while at the property, they are instructed to immediately notify their manager. All vendors and tenants are expected to implement protocols for the safety of their employees and the public.

General Team Member Guidelines

All team members arriving to work will have their temperature checked. Team members must show a temperature of below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Separation of shifts is critical to minimizing exposure- no staggering if possible

Separation of team members at different stations. When needed in team of two maintaining social distancing guidelines

Moving forward, to support social distancing, breaks will be taken in shifts.

Employees will be provided masks and required to wear them.

Case Notification: If they are alerted to a presumptive case of COVID-19 at the property, they will work with local health officials and SNHD to follow the appropriate actions recommended.

The Downtown Container Park looks forward to welcoming you back to the heart of Downtown Las Vegas on May 14 at 11 a.m.