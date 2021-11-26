Dow drops 900 points as new COVID variant rattles investors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It may be Black Friday but investors are feeling uncertain after a new COVID variant was found in South Africa.

The Dow Jones slid 900 points, or 2.5% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8% and 1.5% respectively Friday morning. Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Friday is a shortened trading day and the markets will close at 1 p.m. E.T.

According to MarketWatch, the discovery of the new COVID variant was announced Friday by South Africa’s health minister who “said scientists were concerned because of its high number of mutations and the dramatic spike in infections the country had seen over the past four or five days.”

The variant is expected to be called the Nu variant by the World Health Organization.

The UK is banning flights from the country along with five other African nations, effective immediately.