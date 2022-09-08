LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The county’s Public Administrator’s office, which Robert Telles was elected to oversee, remains closed following the arrest of Telles in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.

The office is normally scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m. but remained locked Thursday morning. The office, which oversees the estates of people who die and have no family, is closed on Fridays.

On Wednesday, employees were sent home when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police searched the office as well as Telles’ home. He was later arrested and is now facing a murder charge in German’s death.

Office employees told 8 News Now that police searched the offices of Telles, the Public Administrator, and Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid. Telles lost his re-election bid in the June primary to Reid. The winner of the general election will take over the office in Jan. 2023.

Reid’s husband told 8 News Now that his wife’s phone was confiscated during the search and police looked through emails and records.

Former coroner Mike Murphy, who was brought into the office to address employee complaints, did say it would reopen soon hopefully.