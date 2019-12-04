Don’t let ‘porch pirates’ steal your holiday cheer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People across the country did a lot of shopping over the Thanksgiving holiday and much of it was online. If you shopped, there’s a good chance some of those purchases will be delivered to your home. This is a prime time of year for porch pirates to strike.

“The only thing that they can do is have the package go somewhere else if they’re not going to be home all day. They’re kind of at the mercy of the thief,” said Tommy Burns, security and police consultant.

Wednesday is National Package Protection Day. There are some things you can do to protect your packages.

Add extra insurance or require a signature for delivery.

Don’t let packages sit outside too long. Pick them up quickly.

Some delivery services, such as Amazon, will drop of packages inside your home or the trunk of your car.

Use an Amazon locker.

Have packages delivered to a neighbor who is at home or have them sent to your place of work.

While home surveillance cameras don’t always stop a thief they can be helpful in identifying a thief. It’s a good idea to place the cameras where a thief can see them. You can also register your camera with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Vegas Safecam.