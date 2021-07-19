Don’t clean your teeth with Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, dentist warns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso, Texas, dentist is warning people against trying a dangerous new viral trend: cleaning your teeth with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

The trend gained traction on social media platform TikTok, with the original video gaining more than 255,000 likes since it was posted in June.

Magic Eraser is a Mr. Clean-branded line of cleaning pads made with chemicals that should not be consumed or used on any body parts.

Dr. Richard Black, dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, said trying dangerous trends such as this one could pose lifelong damage to your teeth.

“It’s one of the worst things you can do to your teeth because the bleach is too strong,” said Black. “It might work once, but if you continue to do that, you’re going to eradicate the enamel that surrounds your teeth.”

A Plano orthodontist responded to the video, saying that the cleaning pad is made of melamine foam, which acts like a “really abrasive sandpaper,” he said, which essentially scrubs off the enamel.

“She’s afraid of fluoride, but she’s cool with using a Magic Eraser on her teeth?” he asked.

The company’s packaging warns users to “not use on skin or other parts of the body.”

Parent company Procter & Gamble didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.