Domestic situation in which juvenile was stabbed by an adult turns into officer-involved shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — One person was shot and killed by Henderson Police Monday afternoon. According to Henderson Police, the adult had stabbed a juvenile multiple times.

It all initially unfolded around noon Monday at the equestrian apartments on eastern near Horizon Ridge. Henderson Police say they received a call about a domestic situation involving a child.

That preliminary call to 9-1-1 was said to have been placed by the child. When officers arrived at the complex, they encountered a violent fight between the adult and the juvenile.

Police ended up shooting the adult who eventually died at the hospital.

The juvenile who’s described as a pre-teen suffered multiple stab wounds.

“Officers that are involved in a critical incident such as this are routinely placed on administrative leave, and of course, we will be investigating the shooting,” said Lieutenant Kirk Moore, Henderson Police.

It’s unclear what the relationship between the child and adult is, police also have not released what started the fight.