DOJ Report: Federal government’s efforts to combat transnational street gang MS-13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a report on its efforts over the past four years to disrupt, dismantle, and destroy a violent transnational street gang in the United States and abroad. A local District of Nevada case is highlighted on page eight of the report.

According to the DOJ, La Mara Salvatrucha, known as “MS-13”, is a violent street gang that has been designated a Transnational Criminal Organization (“TCO”) by federal agencies, including the US DOJ and US Department of the Treasury.

MS-13 operates in the United States, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and other countries, according to the report.

Each year, the DOJ has found the MS-13 responsible for violent crimes in the United States, including murders, extortion, arms and drug trafficking, assaults, rapes, human trafficking, robberies, and kidnappings.

The report states, for decades, MS-13 has exploited weaknesses in U.S. immigration enforcement policies to move its members in and out of the United States and to recruit new members who have arrived in the United States illegally.

On February 9, 2017, President Trump issued Executive Order 13773, directing the whole-of-government to develop and execute a comprehensive approach to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) such as MS-13 and restore safety for the American people.

October 15, 2018, Attorney General Sessions created the Transnational Organized Crime Task Force to focus on the disruption and dismantlement of TCOs such as MS-13.

On August 16, 2019, Attorney General Barr created Joint Task Force Vulcan (JTFV) to coordinate and lead the efforts of the Department and U.S. law enforcement agencies against MS-13 in order to eradicate the group.

According to the DOJ Report, MS-13 has an estimated 10,000 members across the United States and tens of thousands more worldwide.

The report highlights how the Department’s efforts have resulted in the prosecution of at least 749 MS-13 defendants. So far, more than 500 MS-13 defendants have been sentenced to prison, including 37 who received life sentences.

Many other defendants are awaiting trial or pending sentencing, including two against whom the Department is seeking the death penalty.

Based on DOJ information, approximately 74% of MS-13 defendants prosecuted during the past four years are in the United States illegally.

The approximate immigration status makeup of the defendants is as follows:

74 percent were unlawfully present in the United States;

15 percent had an immigration status that could not be determined;

8 percent were U.S. Citizens;

3 percent had lawful status in the United States.

Federal law enforcement agencies have expanded partnerships with their international counterparts, leading to increased intelligence sharing, joint operations, and extraditions, according to the report.

More than 500 MS-13 defendants have been arrested abroad with the help of international cooperation, and more than 50 defendants have been extradited to the United States.

On July 14, a 21-count indictment was unsealed in the US District Court for the District of Nevada, charging 13 leaders, members, and associates of MS-13 with a violation of the federal “kingpin” statute and multiple drugs and firearms offenses, including transporting bulk quantities of methamphetamine from Los Angeles, California to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Eleven of the 13 defendants were taken into custody that same day as part of that national takedown coordinated by JTFV.

As alleged in the indictment, three defendants, Adali Arnulfo Escalante-Trujillo, also

known as “Buchaca,” (“Escalante-Trujillo”), Jose Alfredo Ayala-Flores, also known as “Blackie,” (“Ayala-Flores”), and Alvaro Ernesto Perez Carias, also known as “Toro,” (“Perez Carias”) were “Homeboys”16 in the MS-13 Hollywood Locos and Fulton cliques.

Escalante-Trujillo was the Las Vegas-based “shot caller” of the Hollywood Locos clique, leading the Las Vegas sector of the gang, which was involved in narcotics and firearms distribution.

The report says Escalante-Trujillo was in direct contact with an MS-13 founding member living in El Salvador, brokering nearly every narcotic and firearms trafficking charge alleged in the indictment.

Among other things, Escalante-Trujillo hosted MS-13 members from Los Angeles at his Las Vegas home, to enable their transportation of bulk quantities of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

One such member was Ayala-Flores, a “shot caller,” who led the MS-13 “Los Angeles Program,” a leadership group that seeks to unify MS-13 decision-making throughout the United States.

In early 2020, Ayala-Flores and Escalante-Trujillo arranged numerous bulk methamphetamine deals in Las Vegas, according to the report.

Finally, Perez Carias, a “shot caller” and founding member of the Hollywood Locos clique, personally delivered large quantities of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 2020, according to the report.

The remaining ten defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute drugs between July 2019 and now and conducting individual drug deals over the past 12 months. The indictment also charges defendants with illegally possessing and selling silencers, semiautomatic rifles, and semiautomatic handguns.

Through TAG, the FBI and the international law enforcement officers work side-by-side to target MS-13 leaders in each country, support ongoing MS13 investigations in the United States, and assist in the extradition of fugitives who have fled to one of the member countries.

TAG has made hundreds of MS-13-related arrests since 2016. For more information, please read the full report.