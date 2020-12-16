Dog’s death moves North Las Vegas to consider changes to animal ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas City Council is expected to consider changes to its animal ordinance today following the death of a dog on a hot summer day.

“Lily” died in 115 degree temperatures on a late August day, chained up in a yard and unable to get to water or shade. No charges were filed in the case.

Related Content Protesters demand justice for Lily, want stricter animal cruelty laws in Nevada

The case drew a protest at a City Council meeting in early September, and the overhaul of the city’s animal ordinance followed.

“We are so thankful to City Councilman Richard Cherchio and the other members of the City Council for placing this important item on the agenda,” said Gina Greisen, President of Nevada Voters For Animals.

“Lily died a horrific death, and it was not in vain,” she said. “The added protections and procedures to the City Of Las Vegas Municipal Code will go a long way to protect animals from the heat and outdoor elements.”

A video of Lily taken by a distraught neighbor who tried for days to notify animal control brought an emotional reaction.

Nevada Voters for Animals has pressed for changes to laws to protect animals, and helped pass Cooney’s Law, named for a dog that was mutilated with a box cutter.